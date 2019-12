Lowndes County, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Lowndes County sheriff. Chief Deputy Christopher West is filling the position.

It comes following the death of Sheriff “Big John” Williams last month. Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call at a gas station November 23rd.

Chief West has served Lowndes County for several years. He also served in the United State Marine Corps for five years.