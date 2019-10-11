Governor Kay Ivey completes radiation treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey reported the completion of her radiation treatment, Oct. 11, after a cancer diagnosis last month. The treatment followed an announcement of a lung cancer diagnosis on Sept. 19.

“Three weeks ago, I announced that during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a tiny, isolated malignancy on my lung. The day after I shared this news, I went in for an outpatient procedure, which allowed me to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments,” Ivey said.

The governor saw an outpouring of support from the people of Alabama as she underwent treatment.

Following the completion of treatment, Ivey urged Alabama’s residents to check with their doctors to get ahead of a potential diagnosis.

“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early,” Ivey said.

Governor Ivey is expected to make a full recovery.