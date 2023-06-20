COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp may be at the prestigious Paris Air Show, but it did not stop him from making a significant economic development announcement impacting Columbus.

Pratt & Whitney, which specializes in aircraft and helicopter engines, will expand their operations in Columbus. The $206 million investment in the Columbus facility will create about 400 new jobs.

“Not every state has the opportunity to announce new jobs and opportunities with an industry leader and great partner like Pratt & Whitney at the Paris Air Show,” Kemp said Tuesday in France. “Georgia is a top five exporter of aerospace products in the U.S., totaling $9.2 billion in 2022, alone. From the flights that go through the world’s most utilized airport to the engines in the very airplanes, the Peach State is crucial to the movement of goods and products. Pratt & Whitney’s decision to expand will only further that reputation.”

Pratt & Whitney has been a staple in the Columbus business community. The company has been open almost 40 years in a sprawling campus in the county’s panhandle.

“Pratt & Whitney has been doing business in Georgia for nearly 40 years, and in that time, our Columbus business has grown from a small manufacturing facility to a large, state-of-the-art manufacturing and overhaul center, where we employ approximately 2,000 employees,” said Shane Eddy, President of Pratt & Whitney. “We remain committed to supporting manufacturing jobs in Georgia and see an incredible opportunity to expand our workforce and our company’s capabilities in Columbus, aligned with our Industry 4.0 strategy. This investment will help ensure that we have the infrastructure, machinery, and equipment upgrades in place to provide the best products and services to our customers worldwide. The tremendous support we receive from the community and state have contributed to our success in Georgia.”