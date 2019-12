ATLANTA- (WAGA) It’s official: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday his pick to fill the vacant Senate seat left by Johnny Isakson who is retiring—and it’s a history-making appointment.

Governor Kemp announced Atlanta financial executive Kelly Loeffler will fill the vacant seat.

Loeffler’s appointment made history for Georgia because she is just the second women to serve as a Senator from the state in more than one- hundred years.