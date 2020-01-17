Governor Kemp talks education, healthcare and crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave his second state-of-the-state address outlining his priorities for the 2020 legislative session.

Governor Kemp talked about increasing teacher salaries, tripling the adoption tax credit, and reducing rising health care costs.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he wants to give teachers a $2,000 dollar pay raise.

“We know the impact that a teacher can have on a student. We know that learning can life people out poverty,” said Kemp.

He says health care costs need to go down and access needs to go up.

“As a far of 3, I know a healthy home is a happy one. We live in a state where many hard work georgians can’t access quality health care – premiums are too high and many families have to compromise coverage because of the costs.”

Kemp vowed to end surprise hospital bills

“Families are living on a prayer because the system is rigged against them.”

He says lets build a state where gangs and sex traffickers want to leave and families want to stay.

“We are providing the resources and training needed to put these dangerous criminals behind bars. We are working around the clock to keep our neighborhoods safe.

But Senate Democrat leaders say the plans were simply not detailed enough to move Georgia forward.

Governor Kemp wants to lower the adoption age from 25 to 21 and triple the adoption tax credit.

Kemp also says the state as at its lowest unemployment rate and is ranked as the best place to do business for the 7th year in a row.

Governor Kemp also talked about last year’s controversial heart beat bill and says as a pro-life governor we need to protect the unborn and the born.

Governor Kemp also thanked former US state senator, Johnny Isakson for his years of service to the state and pledged to start a Parksinson’s disease research fellowship at UGA.

Isakson retired last December after which Kemp appointed Kelly Loefller to fill the vacant seat.