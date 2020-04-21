Governor’s re-open green light a no-go for Columbus gym due to COVID-19 health risk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus gym owner says despite the Governor’s green light to re-open his business the decision remains a no-go for him due to health concerns for his members and families.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is allowing gyms, hair and nail salons, barbershops, and bowling alleys to re-open with social-distancing and cleaning protocols on Friday. Monday, some restaurants, movie theaters, and church services will also be allowed to re-open with guidelines. Kemp has said the virus had taken a heavy toll on Georgia’s economy. Georgia’s shelter-in-place order expires April 30 as the medically fragile are urged to stay-at-home until mid-May.

Vincent Hunter has owned Hybrid Fitness since 2014. The Smiths Station High School Graduate says he misses training his 150 plus members at his Whittlesey Road gym. Hunter says while the shutdown has hurt his finances, he’s not re-opening.

Hybrid Fitness owner Vincent Hunter shared this message regarding his decision not to re-open his gym at this time.

“I have many clients that are in the medical industry in Columbus. They advise we have not hit our peak of cases in the Columbus area. The last thing I want to do is open my gym back up, and the virus spreads, and my clients take it back home to their kids. Many of them also care for elderly parents, what if we had a loss of life? The risk to human life is a much greater risk than the risk to my personal finances,” said Hunter.

On top of an increase in cases, Hunters says he can’t find cleaning supplies. Hunter says a sustainable amount of sanitation products are needed to clean his gym and equipment, re-opening now is not the right decision for Hybrid Fitness.

“It’s just not feasible right now because the supplies I did have on hand I allowed my clients who work in the healthcare field have because they needed them more than I did because they were just sitting on my shelf,” said Hunter.

As the owner of Hybrid Fitness, Hunter has taken the brunt of the financial hit to keep his staff on payroll and training online. He says his employees and members are behind his decision.

“They trust any decision I mane has their best interests at heart, and the feedback has been extremely positive,” said Hunter.

Hunter hopes to open soon and believes his strength is rooted first in faith, family, and ability to adapt.

“Even though it was a hard decision for my finances part of it, it was an easy decision because of my heart for my clients. I am a man of faith and thoughtful prayer. I believe God will sustain us through this,” Hunter said.

Hunter is doing live virtual training three times a day and recorded sessions with his members to keep them motivated during the shutdown and bring in some cash flow. The Smiths Station High School graduate says he has no timeline on when he will re-open as he continues to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases.