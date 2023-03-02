AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Amidst the bustling downtown of Auburn, Alabama, a luxurious hotel is taking shape. Its foundation laid upon the storied ground of a beloved Auburn landmark, Anders Bookstore, which had been a staple in the community since 1966. In 2022 Anders closed, and the now cleared parcel of land at 212 W Magnolia Ave is a mere memory of what used to be. But soon, Graduate Auburn, a boutique hotel, will stand in its place. The design is expected to pay homage to the iconic bookstore and other Auburn landmarks.

With more than thirty locations in university towns worldwide, Graduate Hotels offers guests a unique experience that exudes local charm and culture. The forthcoming Graduate Auburn will boast 177 luxurious guest rooms spanning five stories, featuring two dining options, including a rooftop bar and restaurant. The hotel plans to offer on-site parking and an impressive 10,000 square feet of event space.

212 W Magnolia Ave

Ben Weprin, the CEO and founder of Graduate Hotels, expressed his excitement in a statement about the 2024 opening, stating they are eager to welcome students, the neighboring community, and alumni. He further added, “Auburn is such a quintessential college town, deeply rooted in the types of stories and traditions that inspire the Graduate Hotels brand. It’s an honor to finally embark upon a project located steps from this incredible campus and to have the opportunity to bring life to the storied Auburn experience throughout the design on-property.”

Despite the rainy weather, construction remains on schedule, and the Graduate Auburn is set to open its doors in 2024.