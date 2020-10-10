Graham-Harrison forum: Twitter reacts to COVID-19 testing dispute

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Friday’s debate between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison took on a new form due to a dispute over COVID-19 testing, and according to Twitter, that was the biggest takeaway of the evening.

When asked during the forum why there was such a demand for his opponent to take a test at the last minute, Harrison said it’s a matter of safety.

“Sen. Graham, just this past week, was in a hearing room with two people who have tested positive for the coronavirus — two senators, who are now quarantining at home,” the Democratic candidate said. “We have to take this thing seriously.”

Graham, the Republican incumbent, told moderators his doctor says “there’s no reason to test me.”

“To those of you who work for a living, you can’t do what Mr. Harrison has demanded tonight,” he added. “You can’t not show up for work because you want everybody tested, whether they need to or not.”

But Graham’s statement — and letter from his doctor — didn’t keep Twitter users from questioning his health status throughout the evening. In fact, #LindseyIsPositive was among Twitter’s top trending hashtags Friday night.

