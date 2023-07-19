AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Judge Russell Bush has ruled during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for 47-year-old Kelly Watford there is enough evidence to send the case in the alleged murder of her six-year-old son to a grand jury to consider indictment.

Watford is charged with the murder of her young son, Sulivan, who investigators say was severely malnourished when he drowned at the family’s Auburn home while Kelly Watford admitted to bathing him and staying with him the entire time. Watford’s attorney, Algert Agricola, objected to cameras recording his client, the proceeding, and testimony during the hearing. When we asked Agricola why he didn’t want the hearing videoed and shared with the public, he refused to answer. Journalists were able to take notes. The District Attorney’s Office had no comment after the hearing.

We did learn new information regarding the inner workings of the Auburn family during testimony from Auburn investigators. Sulivan’s father, Mark Watford, is charged with aggravated child abuse in the case. An Auburn Investigator testified Mark Watford told police Sulivan had not received any immunizations because they did not believe in vaccinations. Watford told investigators his wife did not take birth control and the couple had seven boys, ages 19,17,15,13,12, and six-year-old Sulivan. We had already learned Sulivan had never been to a pediatrician since he was born. The surviving children hadn’t received medical treatment since the onset of COVID, and they were homeschooled by their mom. Mark Watford told investigators his wife used an organic diet only for their children and she was the primary caregiver as he worked. The husband also said Sulivan was a picky eater and was a difficult child to care for. He wore pull-ups and mainly crawled. Mark Watford also told investigators she would never hurt the children, saying he did realize Sullivan was skinny and he had even seen his hip bones, but he didn’t feel Sulivan he was malnourished. We had already learned Sulivan had never been to a pediatrician since he was born. The surviving children hadn’t received medical treatment since the onset of COVID, and they were homeschooled them.

In June paramedics were called to Watford’s Morgan Hills home. Six-year-old Sulivan was unresponsive, weighing only 21 pounds, and exhibited signs of drowning. Watford claimed she was bathing Sulivan when he started having trouble breathing. Watford claimed Sulivan had an allergic reaction to a vapor rub. Kelly, a registered counselor, was charged with Murder. A preliminary forensic exam indicated Sulivan had water in his nasal cavity, consistent with drowning.

The couple lost custody of their other boys after Sulivan’s death and the court ordered Kelly Watford’s be held without bond. During Watford’s bond hearing Judge Russell Bush said pictures of six-year-old Sulivan, taken by Auburn police shortly after his death are “like nothing he has ever seen outside of Holocaust documentaries.” The judge’s ruling highlighted the alleged neglect. The order read in part: “The evidence presented in court indicates the defendant likely caused or, at the very least, allowed their six-year-old son to drown in a bathtub. The defendant then fabricated a false story claiming the child’s death was due to an illness or allergic reaction to an over-the-counter product. However, there is no supporting evidence for the defendant’s claims. The court considers this act as evidence of the defendant’s depraved mind and heart. Additionally, the evidence shows defendant and husband are educated professionals and homeowners residing in a solid, middle to upper-middle-class neighborhood. They are financially stable, as indicated by recent booking photographs depicting well-fed adults. Despite their apparent means, the defendant has neglected to provide nourishment and medical care to their child for an extended period. This conduct suggests a depraved mind and heart on the part of the defendant. Sulivan appeared to be on the brink of death by starvation in the new future.”

For now, the 47-year-old woman who was also a licensed counselor and worked for East Alabama mental health, remains behind bars where prosecutors want her to stay. Mark Watford remains out on bond. It’s still unclear if charges could be upgraded against Mark Wadford in the death of his son.

WRBL will keep you updated.