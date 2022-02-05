Grand jury will review road rage shooting near Auburn elementery school

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected road rage incident that led to a shooting near a school along Richland Road Thursday morning is still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Ultimately, it looks like a grand jury will decide if charges are filed or not. Police will not comment on if the shooting was possibly committed in self-defense or share other details regarding the identity of the two men involved.

“The facts and evidence are being reviewed by the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. The case will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury at a later date,” said Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

Meanwhile, Auburn police have not released the identity of the school resource officer at Richland Road Elementary who saw the fight and heard the shooting. The officer is being hailed a hero after he detained the individual who fired and then began administering first aid to the other person who had been shot.

The injured person was life-flighted from the scene to a trauma center; we are told they were alert at the scene and expected to recover. Auburn police released the following statement on Thursday: At about 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, members of the Auburn Police Department (APD), Auburn Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a subject who had been shot at Richland Road and Yarbrough Farms Boulevard. An APD School Resource Officer assigned to Richland Road School observed two males engaged in a physical altercation in the roadway. The officer responded directly and heard what appeared to be a gunshot. Other APD officers were notified and responded to the area to assist. The individual who discharged the firearm was immediately taken into custody. First responders realized the other party had sustained a gunshot wound in the lower abdomen and was provided lifesaving measures until EMS arrived on the scene. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by a Life Saver helicopter. The incident did not occur within and was not related to the school. However, the nearby school was placed in a “secure in place” mode as a precaution. Additionally, traffic along Richland Road was temporarily diverted until APD Detectives processed the scene. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department. APD advises drivers to stay calm and nonconfrontational in any situation. If you feel you are in danger, please call 911.

So far, the identities of those involved have not been released. If charges are filed, that information will be released at a later date after the grand jury has an opportunity to meet.