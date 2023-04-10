AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Buc-ee’s travel center is opening its fourth location in Alabama and the first in Eastern Alabama. The new travel center, situated at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, Auburn, AL, officially opens its doors to the public on Monday April 10, 2023, at 6 a.m. CST. The store occupies 53,470 square feet, boasts 120 fueling positions, and offers thousands of snack, meal, and drink options for travelers on the go.

The Auburn location features the brand’s signature cleanest bathroom facilities, quality products, excellent service, gas, Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

Buc-ee’s will celebrate the Auburn travel center’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. CST.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Buc-ee’s, founded in 1982, has now expanded to 44 locations across Texas and other states. The brand is renowned for its friendly service, large number of fueling positions, Buc-ee’s apparel, and fresh, delicious food. The Auburn travel center’s launch marks another milestone in the company’s continued expansion and commitment to delivering excellent service and quality products to its customers.

For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.