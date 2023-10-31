RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Commission hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for the grand opening of the Russell County Public Safety Logistics building. The grand opening comes a year after ground was broken on the proposed site of the safety center.

The building will be used to store emergency vehicles and equipment. According to County Commissioner Rod Costello, originally the building was designed to be a “pole barn” with no outer walls. However, the county commissioners wanted to go with a more aesthetically pleasing design that would be protect the equipment.

Construction was originally scheduled to be complete within 12 to 13 months but was completed one month ahead of schedule. The estimated cost being between 1.1 to 1.2 million dollars.

Costello says the use of funding for the project was decided upon by the commission board unanimously.

“The importance of this building basically, is to prevent damage to any of the equipment that we use during an emergency,” said Costello.

Costello went on to say the shelter will also be available for use in cases of emergency.