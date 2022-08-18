AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is opening its first Alabama store with a grand opening celebration this weekend at their new Downtown Auburn location.

Getting hired by Bitty and Beau is a reason to celebrate. The Coffee Shop is on a mission to enhance how people love, include, accept, and value others.

“We aim to employ people with intellectual or developmental disabilities primarily. 80% of people with disabilities in the United States do not have a job, so we are setting out to change that,” said Meghan Young with Bitty and Beau’s Coffee.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee surprises new employees for the Auburn store.

The Auburn location hired 36 employees, and training continues this week for Saturday morning’s grand opening at 100 North Gay Street in downtown Auburn at 10:00 A.M.

“Bitty and Beau’s” by Amy Right started in 2016 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Amy has four children, three of whom have disabilities. The oldest, Lilly, has Autism, and Bitty and Beau are her twins, and they have down syndrome. She was worried about their futures, and if they could find a job, so she started a coffee shop,” said Young.

The store took off. Customers enjoyed great coffee, other specialty beverages, and snacks, but they really loved interacting with the employees. There are now 13 shops all across the country, including Auburn.

“We have all sorts of espresso beverages, smoothies, frappes, hot chocolate, chilled hot chocolate, bagels, and muffins. So, we invite people out to get a great cup of coffee, but it’s really an experience. We invite the public to come out and get to know our team; they are excited and can’t wait to meet you,” said Young.

For more information on Bitty and Beau’s mission and hiring opportunities, you can visit their website: Bitty and Beau’s Coffee