Grease Monkey and Girls Inc. become superwomen while zip-lining across the Chattahoochee River

Grease Monkey is taking these girls on an adventure they will never forget.

“Grease Monkey has always given back to the community I mean without them we wouldn’t have jobs,” said Crystal Houk, Grease Monkey Manager, Buena Vista Road.

14 girls from Girls Inc were superheroes for the day traveling at full speed while ziplining across the Chattahoochee River.

“It’s stretching for some of their boundaries and giving them a thrill and a challenge that they wouldn’t otherwise get,” said Leann Malone, Executive Director.

A check of $2,000 was presented to the organization as a token for keeping the girls strong, smart and bold.

Some of the girls were a little afraid being 100 feet above the Chattahoochee River. After taking a few breaths and stepping off the platform, their fears disappeared.

“I love heights and stuff but I was a little scared when I saw the water and going down. When I first got on there I was ready and it was so fun,” said Tai Cole, Girls Inc. member.

I decided to conquer my fears by getting in on the action. The girls were right, it was fun.

“That was an amazing transition to see, not only for them but from a teachers perspective as well to see their growth in such little time with anything, so it’s possible,” said Melaijah Armstrong, Facilitator for Girls Inc. of Columbus.

The next time you are feeling scared think of these girls because if you believe in yourself, anything is possible.