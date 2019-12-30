Great-grandfather with law enforcement background hailed a hero for killing Texas church shooter

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (WRBL) – A great-grandfather with an extensive law enforcement background is being hailed a hero after killing an armed shooter inside a Texas church on Sunday.

Police praised two church congregants who returned fire and fatally shot a gunman who killed two people in a church near Fort Worth, Texas. The two church defenders worked with a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ.

Jack Wilson, a Hood County resident running for commissioner is head of the church’s security team. Wilson shared some details on his campaign’s Facebook page after the shooting.

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families at this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding,” said Wilson.

According to his campaign page, Wilson has an extensive law enforcement background. He served as a small business owner for 30 years and worked 18 years negotiating proposals and contracts for major defense companies.

Wilson served as a Hood County Reserve Deputy Sheriff from 1980-1986. He is a TCOLE Instructor and CHL/LTC Instructor and says he continues to work with Federal, State and local levels of law enforcement.

Wilson has been married for 51 years with several children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.