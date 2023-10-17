COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Greater Beallwood Baptist Church is hosting a two-day session focused on recognizing and combatting domestic violence in the community.

Dr. Janet Bussey, a retired social work practitioner, spoke about the session on WRBL News 3 Midday.

The meetings will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Greater Beallwood Baptist Church located on 4419 Sherwood Ave. in Columbus.

On Saturday, speakers representing children, teen, women, and men’s workshops will be presented. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

On Sunday, Greater Beallwood will host Rev. Dr. Selina D. Carter. Service starts at 10 a.m.

There is no cost to attend, however pre-registration is required. You can register to attend at this link.