ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives.

Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat.

He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those who are dreamers to fulfill their dreams.

In his lesson, he asked how they will help restore people’s dreams from their seats of power and influence.

“I feel it and see it as a prime opportunity to shape the minds and also the spirit of our state legislators and state lawmakers as they do the business of Georgians all around the state,” Chester said. “And, so being able to give inspiration to them, not from a political standpoint, but from a spiritual point of view I feel helps take some of the burden off them as they seek to educate what we believe here in Georgia as our three cardinal principles – justice, moderation, and wisdom.”