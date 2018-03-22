Greenville cancer survivor to be honored

A Greenville, Georgia woman will be honored Friday because she took on cancer and won her fight five years ago. She and others who’ve reached this milestone will have their names inscribed on the Tree of Life at the Cancer Centers of America in Newnan.

A nurse for 35 years, Bridgette Wilson knows when something’s not normal.

“I just felt just like a little small lump right in here. As I lost some weight, and then I really noticed the pronouncement, right up under here, and you know I was like probably nothing, probably nothing, but then something kept telling me at least go get it checked out, and that’s what I did,” said Bridgette Wilson.

Her diagnosis in 2013 was lymphoma. She was more concerned about her husband John.

“We had not long been married and his previous wife had passed away from pancreatic cancer. So that was very, very discerning for me.”

“Here it is again. I was just really shocked but I said the Lord was with me with first wife so I guess he’ll be with me through this one,” said John Wilson.

During Celebrate Life 2018, Bridgette Wilson and other five year cancer survivors will have their names added to the “Tree of Life” located in the hospital lobby as a lasting reminder of their courage and strength and as a sign of hope for those still in the fight.