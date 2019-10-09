Greenville man shot, killed after verbal dispute with another man

Meriwether County Sherriff’s department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a Greenville man.

Allen Newby Keeble

According to a press release from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s department, 52-year-old Allen Newby Keeble was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith reported that his agency conducted a murder investigation in the 3300 block of Gaston Road, Greenville, Georgia. Deputies say they responded to a residence on October 7 in regards to a call about a person shot.

Meriwether County 911 says the caller stated that his friend had been shot. When deputies arrived, they located the caller who was identified as Allen Newby Keeble. “Meriwether County 911 had advised our responding unit’s additional information prior to arrival. Based on the information received along with what our initial responding deputy discovered upon arrival, Keeble was taken into custody and secured on scene,” says the release.

The initial patrol deputy then observed a white male victim, who was later identified as 41-year-old John Marshall Andrews, laying on the ground in the yard area of the residence. The patrol deputy checked for physical and visual signs of life with none being observed.

Meriwether County EMS arrived on the scene at that time. The deputy requested EMS to enter the scene to provide medical attention to the victim. Due to a fatal gunshot wound to the victim, Meriwether County EMS was unable to provide any lifesaving measures.

The patrol deputies handled the crime scene protection and crime scene log until support personnel arrived.

Sheriff Smith says the GBI Crime Scene Unit processed the crime scene and assisted with the evidence preservation. “Our investigators through the course of this investigation developed probable cause for the issuance of arrest warrants in this case.”

Keeble was transported to the Meriwether County Jail where he is being held without bond.

“The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.” Sheriff Smith says.

“This is an active ongoing investigation with additional charges pending. This senseless death based on our investigation was the result of a minor verbal dispute between the two residents of the location. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this tragic incident. I greatly appreciate the work that our personnel put forth to make a swift apprehension without further incident in this case.” Sheriff Chuck Smith advised.