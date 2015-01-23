Greenville Patriots hoops wins Athletes of the Week

The Greenville Patriots have a tradition of winning, and that’s continued this season.

For that, they are the latest Headquarter Nissan Athletes of the Week.

The Patriots are 17-1 overall, and undefeated in region 4-A play.

“I feel very good about what we’ve been doing so far,” said senior guard Brendarious Henry. “We’ve been doing good defensively, trying to get better on offense. We can always get better.”

Head coach Walter Jackson cites the team’s “aggressive, in-your-face defense” as the reason for the team’s success.

“What we do is play full-court defense,” Jackson said. “As soon as they take the ball out, we pressure them from one end of the floor to the other end. Our whole goal is to wear them down.”

Jackson and the Patriots will take that gameplan into action for their next game, against the Dooly County Bobcats.