Grocery store shelves go empty amid the coronavirus

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) Local food stores in the Chattahoochee Valley are being impacted by concerns about the coronavirus as lines of customers and empty shelves are becoming the norm.

Customers were shopping at Rainbow Foods today stockpiling goods. Some of the items that were quickly leaving the shelves were bread, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies.

Employees were also on the floor restocking items onto the shelves and bagging customers’ items.

News 3 spoke with one customer who says she left one store where she couldn’t get what she needed only to find those items were sold out at the next store as well.

“I’m like “Wow!” There was nothing, I just left Walmart and I was going to get some cereal because we don’t normally eat cereal at our house, but our grand babies are coming and we’re buying for them and I’m like ” Oh my goodness,” they cleaned out everything,” says Vivian Covington, Customer.

Other items that were rapidly selling at the store were meat and water.