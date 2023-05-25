MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama House unanimously passed a bill to cut the state’s 4% grocery tax in half over the next two years.

The tax would go down to 3% this September and 2% in September of 2025. That’s only as long as revenue to the education trust fund budget is projected to grow at least 2% for fiscal year 2026.

Representative Juandalynn Givan says an amendment will be added to name the bill “the John Knight Family Tax Reduction Act,” in honor of a former lawmaker who worked to cut this tax.

Lawmakers are applauding the passage of the bill.

“We are here today because the people, the citizens of the state of Alabama, they made a strong statement to each and every one of us that they do not want a tax on groceries, and for once, we are listening to the citizens,” Rep. Patrice McClammy (D – Montgomery County) said.

The bill now heads to the Alabama Senate, with four days left in the legislative session.