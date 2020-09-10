Group accused of stealing semi unaware they’re being recorded by owner’s GoPro, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifing several suspects accused of stealing a semi-truck and trailer.

According to the second district’s Facebook post, the truck was taken from JP Logistics, an auto transport company, on July 28.

When the vehicle was recovered, police found the owner’s GoPro camera, which was recording at the time of the incident.

It shows a group of men going through the truck and one allegedly driving the semi to a Save A Lot grocery store parking lot.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police



Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can remain anonymous.