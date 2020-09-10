Group accused of stealing semi unaware they’re being recorded by owner’s GoPro, police say

News

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Cleveland Division of Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifing several suspects accused of stealing a semi-truck and trailer.

According to the second district’s Facebook post, the truck was taken from JP Logistics, an auto transport company, on July 28.

When the vehicle was recovered, police found the owner’s GoPro camera, which was recording at the time of the incident.

It shows a group of men going through the truck and one allegedly driving the semi to a Save A Lot grocery store parking lot.

  • Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 74°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 87° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

85° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 73°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories