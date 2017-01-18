Group of Chattahoochee County High School students head to Washington, D.C. for inauguration

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. – President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Friday. A group of students from Chattahoochee County High School will be on Capitol Hill to watch in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many.

For Caelynn Gene Clemens, the trip is a homecoming. She lived in Washington, D.C. for a while before eventually relocating to Chattahoochee County as part of a military move. Clemens says she looks forward to attending the inauguration and sightseeing historic Washington landmarks with 12 other classmates.

“I can’t wait to get back and live in the history again,” Clemens told News 3. “There’s so much to absorb and soak up. My parents have never been. And my dad’s been in the army for 25 years. So it was just something that I’m really excited to go see no matter who was going to get it.”

Jared McKean says he’ll take away more than just memories from the trip.

“I really didn’t care who won, who lost or who it was going to be,” McKean told News 3. “I just wanted to go to the inauguration. It’ll widen my scope of what everything really means and how important all the stuff we learn here really is.”

Assistant Principal Bo Oates says educational student travel company WorldStrides offered Chattahoochee County High School the opportunity to send students in different grades to Washington for the swearing in of Donald Trump, the next President of the United States. Oates remarked that he felt refreshed because of the response. He says it shows that young people have a keen interest in politics. He adds that the magnitude of this field trip could have lasting effects more powerful than any other experience.

“I’ve been to Final Fours,” Oates said. “I’ve been to the Iron Bowl and the Georgia Auburn game. But this is the biggest event I’ve ever been to. So for their young lives, it’s a blessing.”

McKean sees the trip as a chance to immerse himself in different cultures and worldviews. He understands that this rare opportunity is an eye-opening experience.

“What we’ve always learned is that the President is the head honcho,” McKean explained. “So I mean it’s great to see, especially with a candidate who nobody really saw as a political face to become the President means everybody can do anything.”

Meanwhile, Clemens wants to become apart of the fabric of American history. She says she’ll take the memories from the trip to the nation’s capital and share them with friends and family for many years to come.

“I can’t wait to be a piece of history, because that’s what you’re going to be when you get there,” Clemens told News 3. “You’re always going to say you were apart of the 2017 inauguration and I got to see Donald Trump inaugurated.”

And for these students, nothing quite trumps that.