COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia GOP Convention brought thousands of people to the streets of Downtown Columbus. While many people traveled far in support of the convention, some felt the opposite.

A group of protesters gathered along Broadway and 10th Street Saturday afternoon, using colored signs and their voices to bring attention to various political issues.

The main topic — former president Donald Trump’s recent indictment.

“I mean, as much as I don’t like Donald Trump, he is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” said Seth Taylor, a protester from Fulton County. “And I hope he gets a fair trial. But ultimately, what matters is that he’s held accountable.”

Columbus resident Ilene Kent organized the protest. Kent said she was scared to come out but knew she couldn’t stand by and say nothing.

“We can have a demonstration here,” said Kent. “They can have a demonstration down there. And we don’t have to mingle. We don’t have to be friends, but we have to respect each other and that’s what we’ve lost in this country. We’ve lost any sense of decency and respect.”

While many Columbus natives participated in the event, some traveled as far as Sandy Springs to make an appearance.

The protesters were confined to a section of the median along Broadway, according to the permit guidelines issued by the Columbus Police Department.