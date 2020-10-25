Group raises funds for cancer coalition despite cancellation of event

The 8th Annual Dance the Pink Away Gala was scheduled to be held at the Trade Center tonight but COVID-19 forced the cancellation.

That did not stop the DPA Committee from raising funds to benefit the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

Each year, the committee sponsors a gala with dinner and dancing and relies on ticket sales and sponsors to provide funds for the cancer coalition.

Despite the change in plans, the group presented the cancer coalition’s president and CEO tonight with a check for two-thousand dollars thanks to the community.

“We actually had to reach out to the community more to sell t-shirts and we did an actual COVID bag that had like Lysol, everything that’s an essential product that you need and we raffled that off and with that, that’s actually how we came up with the funds,” said Carolyn Wilson, one of the founders of the Dance the Pink Away event.

The president and CEO of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition was grateful for the funds.

“$2,000 is truly a blessing for the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and all of those thrivers and cancer survivors that will be recipients of these particular funds,” said Cheryl Johnson, President & CEO, West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition helps men and women battling breast cancer.

DPA’s motto is “Think Pink 365 days a year.”