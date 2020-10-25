Veterans Voices

Group raises funds for cancer coalition despite cancellation of event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 8th Annual Dance the Pink Away Gala was scheduled to be held at the Trade Center tonight but COVID-19 forced the cancellation. 

That did not stop the DPA Committee from raising funds to benefit the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

Each year, the committee sponsors a gala with dinner and dancing and relies on ticket sales and sponsors to provide funds for the cancer coalition.

Despite the change in plans, the group presented the cancer coalition’s president and CEO tonight with a check for two-thousand dollars thanks to the community.

“We actually had to reach out to the community more to sell t-shirts and we did an actual COVID bag that had like Lysol, everything that’s an essential product that you need and we raffled that off and with that, that’s actually how we came up with the funds,” said Carolyn Wilson, one of the founders of the Dance the Pink Away event.

The president and CEO of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition was grateful for the funds.

“$2,000 is truly a blessing for the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and all of those thrivers and cancer survivors that will be recipients of these particular funds,” said Cheryl Johnson, President & CEO, West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition helps men and women battling breast cancer.

DPA’s motto is “Think Pink 365 days a year.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 66°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 30% 77° 66°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 64°

Monday

80° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 80° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 81° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 79° 71°

Thursday

76° / 55°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 55°

Friday

69° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 69° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories