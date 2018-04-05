GSW offers new degree program to train students to assist caregivers

It’s estimated family caregivers provide 80% of the long-term care in this country.

There are resources available, but often families don’t know about the help that’s available to them.

Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia wants to change that.

Beginning in the Fall, GSW will offer a new degree program. The Bachelor of Science in Long-Term Care Management degree is based on 30 years of research by the Rosalyn Carter Institute for Caregiving. The graduates will be able to assist families in getting to those resources that are available whether they’re taking care of a child with a disability on into adulthood or an older loved one.

“Our demographics across the nation are changing. And this new degree was created in response to families needs and also to employer needs who wish to hire a specific skill set to communicate and work with these families as they navigate our health care system,” said Dr. Leisa Easom, Associate Dean of the College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

After switching her major, Landis Seagraves is expected to be among the first graduates of the new degree program.

“This isn’t just a degree for me. This is a calling form the Lord on my life, like I didn’t just randomly pick something out or say oh this is easy I already have some credits, I’ll do this. No this is something I want to do. This is something I’m passionate about doing and I’m really excited just to see where it goes,” said Seagraves.

For those who graduated from high school at least one year ago and have joined the workforce, but would like to return to school and compete a four year degree, there is a scholarship program. You must be accepted to GSW.

To apply for the scholarship, apply online at rosalynncarter.or/popefellowship/

The deadline is July 15, 2018.