Guests visit +40 homes in Cuthbert at the Georgia Trust Fall Ramble

For some people, small towns like Cuthbert Georgia are quiet and left in the dust.

But today the city is the main attraction for tourism as members from the Georgia Trust hosts their annual Fall Ramble.

“We have been touring homes in Eufala and Cuthbert all weekend. We have more than 40 homes and historic sites that are opened for tours,” said Traci Clark, Georgia Trust Senior Director of Communications.

Folks all across Georgia visited sites throughout the city. Tour instructors shared endless stories giving information about homes originating from the 1800s.

“There are other historic homes on tour in the community and the homeowners are very delighted to throw their doors open and to these wonderful groups of folks visiting from across the state,” said Linda Buchanan, Andrew College President.

Homes like the McDonald house and local storefronts were among the many highlights for visitors.

“It’s a nice way for us to discover the hidden treasure towns that are here throughout the state so we’ve been enjoying this tour immensely,” said Nancy Radke, Visitor.

“The quiet grace and the beauty of the community is something that we all yearn for,” said Gary Radke, Visitor.

Organizers believe hosting the fall Ramble gives people an open mind of what may be hidden in a small town.

“They’re just signs in our community and they exemplify the history of our community,” said Buchanan.

“To have an institution like Andrew College to spearhead that “let’s do this, let’s do this bringing it back up and make it a vital and lovely place for people to live in generations to come,” said Radke.

This is the 47th year The Georgia Trust hosted the event. The next Ramble is scheduled to take place in the Spring.