Gun legislation a hot topic for lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC- As Congress returns from recess, gun control is high on the agenda for many lawmakers.

President Trump said his administration is working on legislation with members of Congress in response to recent mass shootings.

As they return to Washington from their August recess – gun control has lawmakers attention.

“That will be our focus. Then, we’re going to have a hearing about assault weapons generally – about AR 15s which have been the weapon of choice in massacres,” said Congressman Jamie Raskin, (D) Maryland.

Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House Judiciary Committee says the committee is planning to meet this week and take up multiple bills – addressing red flag laws, a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines as well as how to disarm people convicted of hate crimes.

Raskin says even these actions won’t be enough unless Congress finds ways to limit access to guns.

“We’re still going to have the highest gun violence and homicide rate on Earth,” argued Raskin. “Most advanced societies are far more restrictive in terms of giving people access to firearms and that’s the critical difference.”

But even if those measures were to pass in the House, it’s unclear what President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will support.

“We’re looking at some things that are very strong and we have to do it in a bipartisan way,” said President Trump.



The President recently told reporters that his administration is working alongside Congress for a fix.

“I can tell you, a lot of people are working on different scenarios and we’re going to see how it all comes about,” said President Trump. But, so far, the President isn’t clear on what specific changes he supports.



