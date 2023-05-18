AUBURN, Ala. (WRBM) – An alleged road rage incident involving a gun is under investigation in Auburn. Auburn University Campus Safety & Security was alerted Thursday to a disturbing incident involving an aggravated assault Wednesday at the intersection of Samford Avenue and South College Street between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m.

According to the victim’s statement, the confrontation unfolded during a traffic situation when the victim confronted another driver who was displaying aggressive behavior. At a traffic light, tensions escalated as the offender allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Shots were not fired, and the driver took off northbound on South College Street in a maroon vehicle believed to be an older model Chevrolet Camaro.

The Auburn Police Division has initiated an active investigation and is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward by calling 334-246-1391.

Auburn University officials are urging all community members to exercise heightened caution while on the roads. It is crucial to avoid engaging in conflicts with other drivers to prevent situations from escalating into acts of violence. Should a conflict arise, individuals are strongly advised to immediately contact the police by dialing 911.

For non-emergency situations, individuals can reach out to 334-501-3100, and for providing tips or additional information about the incident, the designated tip line at 334-246-1391 is available.