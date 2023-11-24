OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Yellow crime scene tape encircled a vehicle at East Alabama Medical Center Friday morning after a gunshot victim was driven to the emergency room.

On Friday, November 24, around 5:00 in the morning police say a gunshot victim was brought by private vehicle to the EAMC ER. The victim sustained a minor gunshot wound, fortunately deemed not life-threatening. Detectives processed the vehicle at the hospital and said the individuals involved were found to have active warrants and arrested.

Police allege the shooting originally transpired at a location along Frederick Avenue. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Citizens with any information related to this case are urged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You can remain anonymous.