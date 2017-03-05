Guys Read program graduates 126 fourth graders

News

by: wrbljoeyripley

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – More than 100 area 4th grade students are officially graduate of the Guys Read program. The program, hosted by the Columbus Public Library, aims to encourage young boys to read.

This is the fourth year of the program, and participants and volunteers alike say the program has numerous positive benefits on the community.

The program lasts about six weeks. Participants are introduced to two new books a week. they then have discussions about the books with a mentor. Saturday marked the graduation for the program. Johnny Rodriguez volunteered for the fourth year. He wants to make sure the boys have opportunities to read. He adds that the program is making a noticeable difference.

“When a kid comes up to me or one of my guys comes up to me and shows me a book that he wants to continue reading that we presented during the program, it tells me I’m doing something right, and that feels great because all I want them to do is open up that door to reading,” Rodriguez told News 3.

While this group had 126 participants this year, the program hopes to expand that number next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss