Handy tips to protect against holiday pitfalls

‘Tis the season to watch out for potential pitfalls when it comes to safety during the holidays. News 3 is on your side with some warnings that everyone should heed in order to safely enjoy the holidays.

All many not be merry and bright if you have to deal with unwanted fires, burglars and other common holiday dangers. Insurance agent Pat Hugley-Green says to watch out for increased instances of crime and mischief for the next several weeks.

She says while the hustle and bustle of shopping might get people distracted in their daily routines, others are closely watching and waiting to take advantage of your business.

“A lot of people are off work, on vacation, or on holiday or winter break,” Hugley-Green said. “And so you want to be aware of your surroundings and pay very close attention. You want to keep safe. If you can, try to travel and shop, travel and shop not alone.”

Hugley-Green also advises to keep up maintenance on your home, and annually service your heating and air system to prevent fires. Below, insurance company State Farm offers more useful tips to prevent burglaries and thefts.

Let someone you trust know if you’re going to be out of town for an extended period of time

Don’t advertise your absence on social media

Lock your doors and windows

Keep track of spare keys

Use automatic timers on lights when away

Park cars in a closed garage when you can

Have calls forwarded when away from home

Below are tips from preventing house fires: