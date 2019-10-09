HAPPENING NOW: Authorities investigating body discovered behind TSYS campus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) WRBL News 3 has confirmed a body has been discovered directly behind the TSYS campus in the Chattahoochee River.

Authorities say the body is that of a black male, but no other description was immediately available.

Authorities are on-scene near the 14th Street Bridge. Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk confirms detectives are there.

Authorities were called to the scene just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

