HAPPENING NOW: The final 2020 Presidential Debate

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – It’s debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. They are squaring off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election.

Millions of people will be watching on television, but only around 200 will be inside the massive college arena. It’s one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers are urging him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes. But it’s hardly clear that the president will listen.

There were supposed to be three debates, but the second was canceled after Trump got COVID-19 and then objected to the resulting revised format.

A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates will use a mute button backstage to ensure each candidate has two minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics.