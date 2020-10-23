HAPPENING NOW: The final 2020 Presidential Debate

News
Posted: / Updated:

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.
(Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – It’s debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. They are squaring off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election.

Millions of people will be watching on television, but only around 200 will be inside the massive college arena. It’s one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers are urging him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes. But it’s hardly clear that the president will listen.

There were supposed to be three debates, but the second was canceled after Trump got COVID-19 and then objected to the resulting revised format.

A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates will use a mute button backstage to ensure each candidate has two minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Friday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

79° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 79° 65°

Sunday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 64°

Monday

82° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories