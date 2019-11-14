Happening today: The Third Annual Hiring Heroes Job Fair for Veterans

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. along with Still Serving Veterans, Troy University, Georgia Department of Labor – Veteran’s Employment and Work for Warriors will hold the Hiring Heroes Job Fair today.

The Hiring Heroes event is set to take place at Troy University at 1510 Whitewater Ave. in Phenix City. The job fair will start at noon and run until 4:00 p.m. More than 1,000 jobs are available from a number of industries including the East Alabama Medical Center, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Consolidated Government, Piedmont, Wells Fargo, Concentrix and many more.

“Goodwill is all about work and connecting people to work,” says Goodwill President and CEO, Jack Warden. “Our veterans have made sacrifices for us and as they exit the military and look for new careers, we want to help them connect with those careers through job training, resume building and career coaching.”

The job fair is free and everyone is encourage to attend. Job seekers should come dressed and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume. For more information, please contact the Goodwill Midtown Career Center at (706) 256-1837.