PLAINS, Ga (AP)- Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary, approaching George and Barbara Bush as the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

The Carters married July 7, 1946, in a Methodist church in their hometown of Plains when he was 21 and she was 18.

