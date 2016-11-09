Harrah’s Cherokee casinos celebrate Veterans Day with free meals to veterans

Breaking News
CHEROKEE, NC – November is a time to remember and raise up those who have committed their lives to service to their country. As a small way of saying “thank you,” Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos are offering free meals to Veterans on Veterans Day, November 11.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, in Cherokee, NC is offering Veterans a free buffet meal at Chefs Stage Buffet from Noon – 11 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

At Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, NC veterans can receive a complimentary meal at the Food Market, which offers Papa John’s Pizza, Nathan’s Famous Hot dogs, Panda Express and Earl of Sandwich. For a complete list of hours for each outlet at the Food Market, please visit Caesars.com.

These food outlets are open to guests of all ages. To receive a free meal, veterans are asked to bring proof of service such as valid military ID, VA card or discharge papers.

Also, as a show of support of veterans, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is joining the Green Light a Vet initiative, and will cast green lights on the Creek Tower of the hotel November 9 – 11. Green Light a Vet seeks to establish visible, nation-wide support of Veterans by changing one light bulb to green. You can learn more about the nation-wide initiative at GreenLightaVet.com.

