Harris County Board of Commissioners reveal Phase 1 Railroad Recreation Trail

Harris County Board of Commissioners gathered this afternoon to unveil Phase 1 of the new Railroad Recreation in Pine Mountain.

Located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Broad Street visitors were able to get a look at the 1.1-mile trail.

Phase 1 of the trail cost $575,000, featuring park benches, trash cans, and distance markers.

A Federal Transportation grant, along with with with the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax-funded the project. City leaders say the trail is a huge asset attracting visitors and ensuring everyone’s safety on the road.

“As we watch in the course of daily travel, anything that would separate vehicle traffic from pedestrians is helpful and this does that in the best possible way,” says Jim Trott, Mayor of Pine Mountain.

Phase 2 and 3 of the trail project is scheduled to be completed sometime in March 2020.