Harris County Commission tables decision on construction project, has 2 weeks to find solution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The quiet Mill Glen Neighborhood in Cataula is about to get a not-so subtle neighbor. Residents showed up Tuesday night to the county commission meeting to voice their concerns over a controversial construction project.

A 24-hour storage facility will soon be built on commercial property that backs right up to the quiet one road neighborhood–and with only one entrance, traffic will be forced to travel through the residential street.

Residents’ main concerns were traffic on their residential street and safety for their families. The proposed driveway would go right in a blind spot at the entrance of their neighborhood.

Neighbors came up one-by-one to share their concerns and personal testimonies with the county commission. 19 families total will be impacted by the emergence of this storage facility.

They initially wanted to get the entrance moved to State Route 315, but that proposal was rejected by the Georgia Department of Transportation before the meeting. At this meeting, they tried to find another solution.

Rather than making their decision at Tuesday’s meeting, they decided to table it with the goal of reaching back out to GDOT and seeing if they can find a compromise in moving the entrance to 315.

“I want to take their concerns to heart and be able to see and make sure the county is doing their due diligence and we have something concrete from GDOT that says no you can not do this,” Bobby Irions, Commissioner of District 4, said.

The county commission now has two weeks to find a solution, and they will make their final decision on June 15.