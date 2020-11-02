Harris County Democratic HQ in Texas vandalized “Election No, Revolution Yes”

HOUSTON (CW39) There’s only one day left until the election and things are getting heated.
The Harris County Democratic Party office building was reportedly vandalized Sunday night in the Fifth Ward. The party sent out a letter regarding the incident.
If you have any information on this incident call the Houston Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
- Driver flees from traffic stop, ends up crashing Lanett
- WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters for the 2020 Elections
- Raiders players talk about win over Browns
- Cars with politically-charged vandalism reported in Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills
- Federal judge denies GOP effort to toss 127,000 votes in Texas