Harris County gets rid of tons of debris from the March 3rd tornadoes

After the storm Harris County collected all of the debris from the neighborhoods and took it to a park in Ellerslie.

Harris County manager Randy Dowling says the county collected over 2,500 dump truck loads of debris following the March 3rd tornadoes, but for the last couple of months crews have been working to remove it.

Harris County picked a company in Alabama to chip and grind all of the debris in the park. The company in Alabama will use the tons of mulched wood as a fuel source at in industrial plant.

Dowling says that the park was suppose to open two weeks after the storm. He says even though the storm pushed back the park’s opening the county was able to make the best out of a devastating situation.

“We were two weeks from opening the park to the public and the tornado hit so it was bittersweet to some extent. We were gonna open the park up but without this site we wouldn’t have a place to stage all of the collected storm debris,” Dowling said.

Crew members say they will have all of the debris picked up in the next couple of weeks.

Once the debris is all picked up Dowling says they plan to get to work on repairs needed to the park.

He says the storm pushed back their grand opening. They are hoping to open some time next year.