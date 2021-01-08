Harris County getting brand new $27 Million middle school

Harris County (WRBL) – Harris County is building a brand new 151,000 square foot Middle School. The new building has been in the works for about three years now.

Assistant Superintendent, Justin Finney, says the new building will hold 1000 students, which is more than the current building.

Some parts of the original Harris County Carver Middle School date back all the way to the 1950’s. Assistant Superintendent Finney explains that this is part of the reason they decided to build an entirely new school.

“The money that it would have took to refit that building, update it to modern standards would have been cost prohibitive and better used to just construct a new building,” said Finney.

The cost of the building is currently estimated at $27,000 and is being paid for by a combination of ESPLOST funds, construction bonds and Capital overlay funds from the state.

The building is set to be finished in August 2021, but students will not move from the original building into the new building until the end of January 2022.

The new building will become Harris County Carver Middle School, taking over the same name as the original.