Harris County in search of bus drivers ahead of new school year

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The school year is quickly approaching and the Harris County School District is in search of bus drivers to fill all open positions ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

The school district is looking to fill the remaining open positions and get new bus drivers trained and ready to go ahead of the Aug. 6 start date.

The position is a part-time position that comes with benefits like life insurance, dental and more. Applicants do not need experience to apply.

Harris County Transportation Director Cheryl Johnson says the new bus drivers will be trained by their own training department.

“We’re just reaching out and want everyone to know, ya know that we have those positions open,” said Johnson. “We have our own training department that will take someone from the moment they walk in the door all the way through till the moment they’re sitting on the seat on the bus.”

She says by the time they hit the seats on Aug. 6 they will not only meet school district requirements but federal requirements.

“It’s real important that our staff is ready on that first day of school and also ready for any kinks in the road that we can address it right away,” said Johnson.

Johnson adds the Harris County School District also has a back-up fleet of drivers on deck ready to fill in when someone is out.

Johnson said above all the priority of her and her bus drivers is the safety of the students.

“For Harris County School District and I’m sure for every district across this nation our number one priority is student safety it always had and it always will be there is nothing that comes before student safety,” said Johnson.

If you would like to apply you can visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment, and click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.” Find “Operations”, then click “Bus Driver” and click “apply.”

For additional information, you can call (706) 628-4220 ext. 1312.