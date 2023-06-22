HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man charged with the 2021 killing of his neighbor was found guilty on all charges Thursday in court.

Johnnie Bryant had been accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge near the area of Sunnyside Church Road on Nov. 1, 2021, after a property dispute.

During his trial, Bryant claimed self-defense and was found guilty by a Harris County jury. The Harris County jury convicted Bryant on all counts, which were two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Murder, and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

