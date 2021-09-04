Harris County Law Enforcement recognized for lifesaving efforts

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional has named Lieutenant Kyle Senette and Corporal Ryan Campbell with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office September’s First Friday Heroes.

Senette and Campbell are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 2-year-old boy early one morning, after the young boy wandered outside of his home to his grandmother’s house two doors down.

The grandmother, who was out of town at the time, recieved an alert on her phone from her home security system. She pulled up the backyard camera feed and saw her grandson heading towards the swimming pool. She immediately called 911.

That’s when Lieutenant Senette and Corporal Campbell arrived on the scene. A neighbor had just pulled the boy out of the water. Senette and Campbell were able to start CPR and get him breathing again.

The boy was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department, where he was intubated. He was then transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Two days later, the 2-year-old was released after making a full recovery. A statement released by Piedmont said, in part, “Because of the quick response by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County EMS’ compassionate care, there was a positive outcome from this tragic accident.”

A ceremony with Senette, Campbell, and hospital leadership will be held at a later date to commend them for their response.

Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in mid-2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.