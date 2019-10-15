Harris County receives new voting machines for the March 2020 elections

Harris County is preparing for the March 2020 elections with new voting machines. The new voting machines are to keep the county compliant with Georgia House Bill three-sixteen.

The new machines will print ballots and scan them to help with recounts and audits. The county received their first voting machine two weeks ago and are encouraging residents to stop by to learn how to use it.

Harris County Elections Supervisor Sherrail Jarrett says the county will receive around one hundred more voting tablets over the next couple of months.