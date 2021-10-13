Harris county releases it’s weekly COVID-19 report

HAMILTON, GA (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) has released its eleventh weekly COVID-19 report.

Currently there are 39 active COVID-19 cases and 213 close contact cases among the student body. There are six active cases and two close contact cases among the employees.

HCSD said in a news release, “If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.”

