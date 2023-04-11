Left: 4th graders Olivia Smith and Matthew Miller with their artwork; Right: 5th grader Parker Hill with State Representative Vance Smith Jr.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County School children’s artworks were chosen for the state Capitol this year. Capitol Art Exhibition took place on March 21, at the Twin Towers building in Atlanta.

All Harris County art teachers participated in the event, which included two students from each school.

Students met with State Representative Vance Smith Jr. and had their photos taken in front of their artwork. Students and their families were given a tour of the State Capitol.

The Capitol Art Exhibition is an annual event in honor of National Youth Art Month. This has been a Georgia Art Education Association (GAEA) tradition for more than 50 years.

It began under the gold dome but is currently held in the Twin Towers building adjacent to the Capitol.