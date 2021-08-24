Harris County School District: 54 active COVID cases in report for week of Aug. 17-23

HARRIS COUNTY Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District is releasing its fourth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The data being shared for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus/in-person and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.

The current data, from Tuesday, August 17, through Monday, August 23, includes:

The District continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process. The District offers a COVID-19 Self-Reporting form on its website

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms. If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.

For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from two days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated. A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.